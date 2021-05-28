AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Plane Hits Light Pole at DFW Airport

An investigation is underway at DFW Airport after an American Airlines plane hit a light pole.

American flight 1005 hit the light pole while taxing.

The flight was scheduled to take off for the Bahamas but had to be towed back to the gate.

The wings tip was damaged and you can see in photos sent to us by a viewer that the light pole had come down as well.

American Airlines said there were no injuries onboard and the passengers were placed onto another plane.

