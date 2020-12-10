DFW Airport

American Eagle Flight Veers Off Taxiway at DFW Airport

No one was hurt when an American Eagle jet veered off the taxiway shortly after landing Thursday morning at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the airline says.
Francisco Fraga

An American Airlines spokesman said American Eagle Flight 3431 from Manhattan-Kansas Regional Airport landed safely at 7:08 a.m. and experienced an issue as it taxied to the gate, causing it to veer off the taxiway.

None of the 63 passengers and four crew on board the Embraer E-175, operated by Envoy Air, were hurt. All were taken from the plane to the terminal.

The aircraft is now being inspected by maintenance crews, the spokesman said.

