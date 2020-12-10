American Eagle Flight Veers Off Taxiway at DFW Airport

No one was hurt when an American Eagle jet veered off the taxiway shortly after landing Thursday morning at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the airline says.

An American Airlines spokesman said American Eagle Flight 3431 from Manhattan-Kansas Regional Airport landed safely at 7:08 a.m. and experienced an issue as it taxied to the gate, causing it to veer off the taxiway.

None of the 63 passengers and four crew on board the Embraer E-175, operated by Envoy Air, were hurt. All were taken from the plane to the terminal.

The aircraft is now being inspected by maintenance crews, the spokesman said.