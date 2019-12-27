Dallasnews.com

American Airlines Leads Pilot Hiring Surge as U.S. Airlines Set Traffic Records

The Fort Worth carrier tops the industry; Southwest Airlines has cut back because of the 737 Max grounding

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning

Air carriers are on pace to hire nearly 5,000 pilots this year, even after canceling thousands of flights from the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

Airline hiring will top more than 4,000 pilots by year’s end for the fifth straight year, a pace not seen since before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. That was before mergers halved the number of major air carriers and airlines were comfortable flying planes with more empty seats.

