Amber Alert Issued in Gainesville for Missing 3-Month-Old Girl

An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning in Gainesville for a 3-month-old girl who police suspect was taken by a 30-year-old man, law enforcement officials say.

Three-month-old Lyrik Brown was last seen wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety announcement.

Jeremy Brown, 30, is wanted in connection to the disappearance, DPS said. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal and black and white Nike shoes.

Gainesville police suspect Brown may be driving a gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with a temporary Texas license plate 55432B6.

Anyone with information that can help police track the child and the suspect is asked to call Gainesville police at 940-668-7777.