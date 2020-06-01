Amber Alert Issued for 2-Year-Old Boy in Waco

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old boy in Waco.

The Waco Police Department is searching for Frankie Gonzales, a white male who has black hair and brown eyes and is 2-feet 6-inches tall.

Gonzales was last seen wearing a gray shirt with Mickey Mouse on it, grey pants with Mickey Mouse on them and black and white Nike shoes.

At this time, there is no suspect description or suspect vehicle description.

Officials believe this child is in immediate danger. If you have any information, call 911.