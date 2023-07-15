AMBER Alert discontinued for 11-year-old Waxahachie girl

An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for a Waxahachie girl who went missing Friday. According to police, she was found safe.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the 11-year-old was previously seen at about 8 p.m. Friday along the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Dallas.
Police say the young girl is now in protective custody
Police shared no further information about her disappearance.
