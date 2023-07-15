Amber Alert

AMBER Alert discontinued for 11-year-old Waxahachie girl

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for a Waxahachie girl who went missing Friday. According to police, she was found safe.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the 11-year-old was previously seen at about 8 p.m. Friday along the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Dallas.

Police say the young girl is now in protective custody

Police shared no further information about her disappearance.

The AMBER Alert was born in 1996 when local media teamed up with local police to develop an early warning system to find abducted children following the abduction and brutal murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, of Arlington.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertDallasDallas CountyWaxahachie
