Amazon Plans to Open a Store at Galleria Dallas

Amazon is planning to open at store at Galleria Dallas later this year in a space where the company has hundreds of employees next door.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, the e-commerce giant is the largest tenant in the Galleria Towers connected to the three-level mall at LBJ Freeway and the Dallas North Tollway. Amazon’s tech hub has been a tenant there since 2014.

The retail space is 4,500 square feet and will cost $546,000 to renovate, according to planning documents filed with the state. The location is on the mall’s first floor.

