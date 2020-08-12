Tarrant County

AllianceTexas Virtual Job Fair Happening Wednesday

By Laura Harris

A job fair hosted by AllianceTexas is happening Wednesday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. online. Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County is co-hosting the 2020 AllianceTexas event in conjunction with Hillwood Properties and Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to virtually interact and interview with AllianceTexas Employers who are hiring right now.

Registration is open.

Once the live event ends, job seekers will still be able to view information about the businesses that are hiring as well as express interest in job openings until Friday, August 14 at 5 p.m.

