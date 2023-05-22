allen mall shooting

Allen Premium Outlets Remains Closed This Week

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

The Allen Premium Outlets is expected to remain closed through at least May 28.

According to the mall's webpage, the mall does not plan to open before Memorial Day, May 29.

Eight people were killed and seven others were injured on May 6 when a man opened fire on shoppers in the parking lot. Among the eight killed were three children.

It's not yet clear when the mall will reopen to the public, however, over the weekend managers returned to stores and Texas Sky Rangers potted several people at the property making repairs.

A memorial to the victims that had been growing since the shooting was removed last week.

This article tagged under:

allen mall shootingCollin Countyallen
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us