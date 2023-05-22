Allen Premium Outlets Remains Closed This Week

The Allen Premium Outlets is expected to remain closed through at least May 28.

According to the mall's webpage, the mall does not plan to open before Memorial Day, May 29.

Eight people were killed and seven others were injured on May 6 when a man opened fire on shoppers in the parking lot. Among the eight killed were three children.

It's not yet clear when the mall will reopen to the public, however, over the weekend managers returned to stores and Texas Sky Rangers potted several people at the property making repairs.

A memorial to the victims that had been growing since the shooting was removed last week.