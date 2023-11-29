All Bonham ISD schools on lockdown after possible sightings of escaped inmates

The search is ongoing for two inmates who escaped from the Fannin County Jail on Saturday night.

All Bonham ISD schools went on lockdown Wednesday morning after Bonham Police released a statement asking people to avoid certain areas of Fannin County in relation to possible sightings of one of the escapees.

Bonham Police, who are assisting the Fannin County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, asked residents to avoid the area east of Star St., west of State Highway 121, south of Russell Ave. and north of the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

KTEN-TV identified the men as Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez and the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management said the men were seen on video running from the jail toward a wooded area at about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Ross is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen in grey sweats. Perez is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen in grey sweats.

Police said the suspect they are looking for has multiple face and neck tattoos and is possibly wearing a black hoodie.

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office asked that anyone who may have information about the men to please call 903-583-2143 or call 911.