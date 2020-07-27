Airline Mixed Nuts for Sale in Arlington Due to Low Demand During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses across the country, one of which is suppliers of mixed nuts on airlines.

"Great Nut Supply Foods" in Arlington is stuck with thousands of bags of inventory because American Airlines is not purchasing their mixed nuts.

The company has supplied the airline with its first class nut mix for 30 years, but American has currently stopped serving nuts on flights due to coronavirus concerns.

"They wanted to minimize the contact between the flight attendants and the passengers, and as a consequence, we are sitting here with a lot of nuts," Kim Peacock, GNS Foods President, said.

The company is now selling the nuts for less than half of the usual price at its "Great Nuts Outlet Store" located off Division Street in Arlington.