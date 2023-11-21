After harrowing Gaza war experience, fear, anxiety, and trauma follow Waxahachie man home

Hesham Kaoud's vacation in Gaza with his brother and nephew from California was supposed to be one-of-a-kind.

“We’ve never been together in one time. Visit our homeland, visit our brother, my sisters—two sisters there and nephews and kids. To enjoy it, to have fun," he said.

And they did-- starting with a warm welcome from his family with balloons and music.

“We are happy, and they are happy too to meet us [at] one time," Kaoud recalled, remembering how all his brothers started crying after seeing each other again.

But trips to grape farms and cafes on the beach ended abruptly. One morning, he woke up to a war.

“Start bombing everywhere, hitting everywhere," Kaoud said.

He said no one in his family knew about Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 until they started seeing the war around them.

“One day passed, two days passed, and it gets worse and worse and worse," he said.

Within a week, it became difficult to find food, with one family member standing in line from 3:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for one bag of bread.

His embassy-- the United States embassy-- never called him, he said, only getting emails saying they were working on his case. He was told to move closer to the Rafah border with Egypt if and when the time came to evacuate.

Kaoud's nephew, also a U.S. citizen, didn't want to leave their Gaza family behind.

“He start crying, crying bad. Everybody start crying," Kaoud said.

He said the Gazans around them kept trying to comfort and reassure them.

“The neighbors came and kiss us and they said, ‘God bless you guys, you guys are going to be safe.’ And they’re worried about us. Not we worry about them, they worry about us," Kaoud said. “We [were] scared, me and my brothers, more than them. It made us like, 'Look how they are. How they are strong.'”

He was among tens of thousands who evacuated northern Gaza to the south.

“You see a lot of people, they carry the mattress, the kids, walking—no cars, no cars," he said. “What I saw there, you know, it’s too much; bodies in the street, kids dying. It's too much."

Minutes after he arrived in the south, he found out that his brother's home, which they had just evacuated in the north, was bombed.

His sister has lost four of her grandkids. His wife, Haifa, lost a cousin to the bombing.

Kaoud, himself, came close to bombs-- and death-- several times.

Around 5:00 a.m. one morning, he said he had just prayed and was drinking coffee.

“BOOM, from the house next to us. The whole building [was] like moving," Kaoud said. "The whole building move[d], like it's dancing."

Another time, a bomb hit when he was at the border.

“The whole building shake and the glass everywhere," he said.

"We’re scared [for] the night to come. We don’t want the night to come... We don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t sleep," Kaoud said.

Many times, Kaoud said, he repeated his testimony of faith, believing it would be his last.

"I'm not going to make it," Kaoud remembered thinking.

“Every time thinking that I’m going to lose him and I will continue the life without him, it was really very—very hard for me," his wife, Haifa, said.

She was trying desperately to get her husband out, contacting elected officials and embassies.

After many attempts, Kaoud was finally on the list to cross the Gaza border into Egypt, but his brother and nephew were not.

“He told me, ‘Brother, just leave.’ If something happens to us, we’ll die. Just leave," Kaoud recalled. "And you start hugging each other, crying, you know, don’t sleep all night.”

He was anxious to finally see his loved ones in North Texas, who were waiting for him with signs at DFW International.

"I’m excited to see them, to hug them, my kids, my wife, my brother, my friend," he said.

His brother and nephew could also make it back home to California. But they are all traumatized by the horrors of war.

"It’s not like before. Even I’m home but still, you know, like everything, my brain... I’m back home with my family.”

He constantly watches the news for the latest war developments, praying his family gets enough signals daily to inform him if they're alive.

He also has personal issues, a constant headache, and has to take pills to be able to sleep.

"Now, when I hear the airplane, I come outside or I look out the window... I got scared. When my daughter, she scream[s], or anyone hit[s] the door, I jump," Kaoud said.

Kaoud and his wife aren't sure life will be normal again.

"I think life will not be like before, anymore," said Haifa. "I don't think... I'm going to be back to normal like I was before," Kaoud said.

But for now, they're trying to take it one day at a time, praying for peace for their families-- and everyone else's.

"We're praying for them to get a ceasefire," Haifa said.

"Peace... for everybody," Kaoud said.