African Americans selected for all Dallas City Council leadership posts

On the Juneteenth holiday, the Dallas City Council elected all African American leaders at a special meeting to begin a new term.

All African American leadership is historic in Dallas.

The posts have been divided in the past between Latinos, African Americans and whites and the selections Monday left some hard feelings.

Dallas City Council Members nominate and vote among themselves for the positions of Mayor Pro-Tem and Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is African American.

Council Member Paula Blackmon, who is Latino, said she decided at the last minute to throw her hat in the ring for the position of Mayor Pro-Tem, the second in line when the mayor is unavailable.

“It’s important that we have a team here. It’s important that we work together. And I didn’t want to have any ‘What ifs’ on my conscious,” Blackmon said. “I know discussions happened a lot over the weekend and I appreciate everyone calling me back and giving their thoughts, but I do believe I am fit for this role and I would appreciate each of your support.”

African American Tennell Atkins was elected Mayor Pro-Tem instead. He is currently the longest service Dallas City Council Member. It is the second time Atkins has been selected as Mayor Pro-Tem.

“Today I think is something different. I think we talk about Juneteenth, talk about an historic day, talk about slavery,” Atkins said. “I think it’s a first. I believe it shows Dallas does believe in equity.”

The immediate past Mayor Pro-Tem Carolyn King Arnold wanted to keep the post for two years instead of just one.

“I’m just going to remind you it’s all about the ability to serve as a leader. This is not a popularity contest,” Arnold said. “I’m standing up for who I believe in. Now, I want all of you to have a good day today. You been worried all weekend, calling everybody, ‘Lotty, Dotty, and everybody, trying to get votes, and all that. Well, these folks around the horseshoe, you made your decisions. You made your deals.”

Arnold was elected Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem, defeating Council Member Jaynie Schultz, who is white.

That’s three African Americans as the Dallas City Council leaders.

“It shows African Americans can drive this city forward to a new future,” Atkins said.

Latino Councilman Omar Narvaez is the outgoing Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem. He withdrew his name from consideration for leadership Monday.

Afterward, Narvaez said the selections were the people most qualified and he does not consider it a slight to Latinos.

Dallas League of United Latin American Citizens leader Rene Martinez said he disagrees. He said Latinos are the largest Dallas population group with more than 40% in census figures.

“I think what happened was pretty shameful,” he said.

Martinez said Dallas mayors in the past promoted diversity among the council officers. Even though Eric Johnson was just reelected with no opponent on the ballot, and only a write-in candidate campaigning against him, Martinez said this incident shows Johnson is insensitive to Latino residents.

“I put it on the mayor’s lap to not know that the officers are not going to be reflective of the population. It’s a slap in the face of the Mexican American and Latino community,” Martinez said. “I don’t think anybody is slam dunking this, because it’s a special day. I don’t think so.”

Martinez said Latino leaders will be watching Johnson carefully in the future.

Atkins said the decisions were the votes of the city council majority including Latino members.

“We don’t see what group or what division here at City Hall. We’re here to represent the City of Dallas,” Atkins said.

Johnson declined an interview after the special meeting. He and all the members were sworn in for a new term at City Hall at the start of the special meeting Monday. Johnson will give an inaugural speech at a formal ceremony with the rest of the City Council Tuesday at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

Both U.S. Senators are expected to attend.