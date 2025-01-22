Afghan refugee family waits for 19-year-old daughter to wake after hit-and-run crash

A refugee family, new to Dallas, said their quest for a better life has been shattered after their daughter was hit by a driver and left for dead.

Three weeks after the crash, the 19-year-old remains in the ICU, and police continue searching for the person responsible.

Eidi Mohammad Rahmati said he’s waited 21 days watching has waited 21 days Shabana Rahmati lie motionless with a brain bleed, using a ventilator to breathe.

"I'm counting day and night, moment, every minute that she will wake up and open her eyes, but nothing happens. Nothing changes for the 21 days,” he said.

Through an interpreter, Rahmati said his family came to the U.S. from Afghanistan seeking more opportunities.

But on New Year's Day just before 6:30 p.m., Shabana left their apartment in far north Dallas to walk to the park.

She made it about 100 feet before he got a call that she was left lying in the street.

According to an accident report, a witness saw Shabana crossing the crosswalk on Forest Lane and Oakshire Place when a driver going east ran the red light and hit her.

Dallas Police said the driver fled the scene.

Three weeks later, they haven't released a vehicle description, saying only that the case remains an active investigation.

Rahmati said Shabana was enrolled in ESL classes and was preparing for college.

“Like every human being, she had thousands of hopes and looking for opportunity. She came here to seek a better opportunity, a better life,” he said.

Now all her family can do is wait for her to wake and for the person responsible for upending their new start to be brought to justice.

"That person needs to be brought in. Whatever the law is, that needs to be implemented. That's all I ask,” said Rahmati.

As refugees, the family said they weren't prepared for thousands of dollars worth of medical bills.

Afghan Unity DFW has stepped in with an online fundraiser to help.