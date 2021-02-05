Affordable Dallas Housing Project to be Built Using Shipping Containers

Merriman Anderson/Architects has designed an apartment complex made out of shipping containers in southeast Dallas.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, the firm has designed some of Dallas’ largest historic building restorations as well as new buildings in downtown’s East Quarter development and the suburbs.

Merriman Anderson/Architects worked with local firm CitySquare Housing to design the Lomax Container Housing Project on South Malcolm X Boulevard, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Construction on the 19, one-bedroom housing units made of repurposed 300-square-foot shipping containers is set to start early this year.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the compact, affordable rental units have a living area located in front of a kitchen, a bathroom, and a single bedroom.

The apartment units will be rented starting at about $906 a month including utilities and are restricted to residents earning 60% or less of the area median income, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Merriman Anderson and CitySquare Housing plan to use the housing development as a prototype for larger affordable housing communities each to be built around Dallas.