Ad for Casino Appears on Side of ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’

A casino took advantage of Dallas' newest landmark Tuesday night, projecting an ad onto the side of the "Leaning Tower of Dallas."

An ad for Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma appeared on the side of the tower Tuesday night.

The tower was scheduled to be imploded Feb. 16, but the center core of the building survived the implosion.

Monday, demolition crews began to use a wrecking ball to take down the remaining portion of the building.

In between, the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" became a social media sensation, with people stopping by to strike a pose with what remained of the structure.

The development company said Tuesday it could takes days or weeks to completely finish the demolition process.