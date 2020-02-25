leaning tower of dallas

Ad for Casino Appears on Side of ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

A casino took advantage of Dallas' newest landmark Tuesday night, projecting an ad onto the side of the "Leaning Tower of Dallas."

An ad for Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma appeared on the side of the tower Tuesday night.

The tower was scheduled to be imploded Feb. 16, but the center core of the building survived the implosion.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Plano 27 mins ago

Plano Homeowners Frustrated With Noisy Recycling Center

CIA 58 mins ago

‘Unexpected Spy’ Turned North Texas Teacher Finds New Mission

Monday, demolition crews began to use a wrecking ball to take down the remaining portion of the building.

In between, the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" became a social media sensation, with people stopping by to strike a pose with what remained of the structure.

The development company said Tuesday it could takes days or weeks to completely finish the demolition process.

This article tagged under:

leaning tower of dallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us