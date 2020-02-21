Dallas

Demolition Date Set for ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’

The demolition is expected to take place Monday

By Claire Cardona

NBC 5 News

The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" is expected to be fully demolished Monday, just over a week since the building's core failed to fall during a planned implosion.

Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition has secured a crane that will be delivered over the weekend to the site in the 2800 block of North Haskell Avenue, De La Vega Development said.

The demolition is expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

dallas isd 9 mins ago

Dallas ISD Outlines Plan for Future Growth At Downtown Luncheon

Dallas 20 mins ago

Nearly 100-Year-Old Dallas Home Torn Down by Mistake

The former Affiliated Computer Services off U.S. Highway 75 was supposed to have been imploded Sunday to make way for a The Central, a new 27-acre mixed-use project by De La Vega Development.

In the days since the tower refused to fall, it has inspired a local artist's painting, a Lego scene, a petition and countless selfies.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us