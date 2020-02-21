Demolition Date Set for ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’

The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" is expected to be fully demolished Monday, just over a week since the building's core failed to fall during a planned implosion.

Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition has secured a crane that will be delivered over the weekend to the site in the 2800 block of North Haskell Avenue, De La Vega Development said.

The demolition is expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday.

The former Affiliated Computer Services off U.S. Highway 75 was supposed to have been imploded Sunday to make way for a The Central, a new 27-acre mixed-use project by De La Vega Development.

In the days since the tower refused to fall, it has inspired a local artist's painting, a Lego scene, a petition and countless selfies.