Crowds Flock to Get Final Photos With ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Before Demolition

It’s officially the last day for the "Leaning Tower of Dallas."

Hundreds gathered Sunday at a makeshift park to snap selfies and poses with the unlikely landmark in its final hours before demolition.

On Monday morning, a crane and wrecking ball are expected to be brought in to knock down the remainder of the building in the 2800 block of North Haskell Avenue.

The building was supposed to have been imploded completely Feb. 16 to make way for a The Central, a new 27-acre mixed-use project by De La Vega Development.

James Ford said the photos made his day.

“This came along and it gave me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get a shot,” Ford said.

There were dogs, babies, couples, kids and Rick Herrick.

Herrick just turned 77 and says the tower and fun is for all ages.

“It’s just not often you see a leaning tower in Dallas," he said. "We have our own leaning tower here. This is a once in a lifetime sight. And it’ll be gone Monday."

Gary Boersma visited Dallas — and the tilting tower — with his wife and friends.

They’re in town from Las Vegas, and it was their first stop.

“It’s pretty impressive. Being from Vegas, we get a lot of implosions there, but we’ve never seen one come halfway down,” he said.

Demolition is scheduled Monday, between 9 am and noon, for the former Affiliated Computer Services building.