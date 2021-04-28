Actor Charlie Sheen is Suing a Candidate for Flower Mound Mayor, Itamar Gelbman

Actor Charlie Sheen is suing Itamar Gelbman, a former Flower Mound Town Council member who is running for mayor and once served as Sheen’s security guard.

The Two and a Half Men star is attempting to collect nearly $129,000 in legal fees accrued when a judge ruled in his favor after Gelbman sued Sheen for breach of contract. The lawsuit was first reported by The Cross Timbers Gazette, a publication covering Denton County.

