Actor Charlie Sheen is Suing a Candidate for Flower Mound Mayor, Itamar Gelbman

The star is seeking legal fees he says he’s owed from when the former mayor pro tem and town council member sued him

By Anna Caplan - The Dallas Morning News

Brandon Wade/The Dallas Morning News

Actor Charlie Sheen is suing Itamar Gelbman, a former Flower Mound Town Council member who is running for mayor and once served as Sheen’s security guard.

The Two and a Half Men star is attempting to collect nearly $129,000 in legal fees accrued when a judge ruled in his favor after Gelbman sued Sheen for breach of contract. The lawsuit was first reported by The Cross Timbers Gazette, a publication covering Denton County.

