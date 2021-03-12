A 37-Year-Old Irving Man Found Guilty After Sending Sexual Images to a Child

An Irving man is found guilty on Wednesday of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor after sending provocative photos repeatedly to a child and attempting to meet them.

The three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan deemed 37-year-old Cody Ryan Turner guilty by a jury of the charges.

According to court information, Turner began messaging who he believed was a young teen at the time through a popular social media app Aug. 2019. The child did not respond, and Turner followed up with a provocative photo in Dec. 2019.

In June 2020, Turner messaged the child again, and the child responded and told the man their age. Turner persisted to send sexually explicit messages from June to Sept. 2020.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Sept. 8, 2020, Turner messaged the child "want company?" and began to drive to a location in Plano to meet the child, where he was greeted by Plano police and the FBI.

On Sept. 17, 2020, Turner was indicted by a federal jury.

Turner now awaits sentencing and faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

"I commend our law enforcement partners for their vigilance in ensuring the safety of our children," acting U.S. attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said. "Those who target child victims are the worst among us. Their actions will not be tolerated. The Eastern District of Texas will continue to find such individuals and bring them to justice."