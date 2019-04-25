The Watauga Police Department is issuing a warning after a student said she was approached by a man as she walked to school Tuesday who asked if she wanted to smoke with him in his vehicle.

According to the student, a juvenile female, a white man in a silver or white SUV approached her as she walked along the 6600 block of Charmaine Drive.

The girl said the man appeared to be 20- to 25-years-old, was unshaven and had dirty blonde hair. The student told police he asked her if she wanted to smoke in his vehicle -- she believed the stranger was offering her marijuana.

The girl said she refused and walked away and that the man did not follow her.

She later reported the incident to school officials as well as the Watauga police.

Officials are reminding parents of students who walk to school to make sure they speak with their children about interacting with strangers, "regardless of what grade your child is in."

"If your child has a cell phone, remind them that they can call 911 immediately to summon the police. The Watauga Police Department is working with BISD to ensure the safety of the students. We have increased patrols in and around the schools," stated in a Facebook post from Watauga Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this suspicious person and activity, contact Watauga police.