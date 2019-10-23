YMCA Employee Arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Child

YMCA counselor James Barth who worked at Camp Grady Spruce near Granbury was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault of a child that occurred in June of 2018, Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

A YMCA counselor that worked at Camp Grady Spruce near Granbury was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault of a child that occurred in June of 2018.

James Barth was arrested on Oct. 18 after the victim's mother contacted the Palo Pinto Sheriff's Office on Oct. 2. Palo Pinto Sheriff's Investigators followed up with Dallas Police and interviewed the victim.

During the course of the investigation, 20-year-old suspect Barth was located in Anna, Texas.

Texas Rangers and Sheriff's Investigators contacted Barth and interviewed him to which Barth is said to have admitted to the sexual act with the victim at Camp Grady Spruce.

Investigators acquired a warrant and Barth was arrested.