Two men and one juvenile were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in an attempted aggravated armed robbery in Red Oak Saturday morning

A would-be victim’s quick thinking got him out of a potentially dangerous situation out of Red Oak Saturday.

Red Oak police were sent to the 200 block of Pinewood Avenue at 5:12 a.m. Saturday where they met with a man who told responding officers that he was almost robbed at gunpoint.

The victim told police that he had just gotten into his car in front of his home and was about to leave for work when a black SUV pulled in front of his car and two men exited the SUV.

The two men then walked towards the victim’s vehicle and both pointed handguns at him.

The victim then put his car into reverse and quickly backed away from the two men. He then called 911 to report the incident.

According to police, the two men got back into the black SUV and fled the scene towards Ovilla Road.

About two minutes after the incident, officers located a possible matching vehicle at a gas station located at 100 Ovilla Road. A felony stop was conducted and two adult males and one juvenile inside of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation revealed that the SUV had been stolen out of Fort Worth and two handguns were recovered, one of which was stolen from Arkansas.

Ahmad Rashad Williams, 17, of Duncanville, Texas and Kobi Michael Cason, 17, have been charged and are being held at the Red Oak City Jail for their alleged involvement in the attempted aggravated armed robbery.

One juvenile was taken to Ellis County Juvenile Detention Center for his alleged involvement as well.

