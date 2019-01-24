Woman of East Indian Descent Becomes First Captain at DFR

Julie Kumar continued a family tradition of 'firsts' at Dallas Fire-Rescue. On Thursday, she became the first person of East Indian descent to be promoted to the rank of Captain in the department. (Published 23 minutes ago)

When Julie Kumar quit a career in advertising to join Dallas Fire-Rescue, she didn't know where it would lead. On Thursday, she became the first person of East Indian descent to be promoted to the rank of Captain in the department.

"So many opportunities present themselves and I firmly believe in trying each and every one," said Kumar. "Because you never know which one can work out for you."

DFR held a promotion ceremony at Moody Performance Hall in Dallas for its Fire Prevention and Investigations Unit. Kumar was among a diverse group.

"If you look around," Assistant Chief Tameji Berry told the crowd. "They are also a reflection of what the city of Dallas looks like."

"We are so very proud of her," said Jacob George, Kumar's father. George, a retired firefighter, was the first firefighter of East Indian descent hired in the department. His other daughter, Kumar's younger sister Jamie George, was also promoted on Thursday to the rank of Senior Fire Prevention Officer.

"To keep this department thriving like we want it to do, we have to promote," said Chief Dominique Artis. "And we have to promote well."

"At one time or another, both of my daughters have said they want to follow in my footsteps," Kumar said, explaining why the day was so important to her. "So they can see that everything is possible. There's nothing that can limit them."