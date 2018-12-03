Veteran Urges Others Women to Be Unstoppable

Deanna Wheeler is a veteran, who was wounded in Afghanistan only to face another tough diagnosis. Now, she's using music to fight back and encouraging other women to be unstoppable.

Deanna Wheeler is a veteran -- wounded in Afghanistan, only to return home and face even more hardship.

On Mother's Day this year, Wheeler started to notice symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder which caused her body's immune system to attack her nerves. She was eventually paralyzed from the waist down.

"Honestly, I didn't know the prognosis, I didn't know if it was short-lived or long term," Wheeler said.

But as she's done so many times, Deanna fought; getting stronger. Walking again, just a few months after diagnosis.

Wheeler said music -- and her dream of being a country music star -- helped her find a path to recovery.

"Writing music, playing your own stuff and watching it come to life is so therapeutic," she said. "It's cathartic 'cause you realize all that pain actually had a positive result."

Now she's embarking on a new path: encouraging other women to be unstoppable.

"When women reach out, we band together and have this unstoppable charisma together. We can do this, we can all succeed."

A local production company, the RLP Network, is filming Wheeler's journey for a documentary called "Unstoppable Now," showing how women connect to empower each other.