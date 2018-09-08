Woman, Toddler Drown After Car Swept Into Swollen Creek

Fort Worth police investigate the deaths of a woman and her toddler who drowned when their car was swept off the roadway, Sept. 8, 2018.

A woman and her young daughter drowned Saturday when their car was swept into a creek swollen with rainwater, Fort Worth police confirm.

Fort Worth firefighters told NBC 5 the woman was driving northbound on the Loop 820 access road near Wilbarger when she hit high water, several feet deep, and was carried off the roadway and into a ditch.

Fort Worth police were called to investigate a car submerged in high water and later found the woman and toddler trapped inside.

The identity of the woman and her child have not yet been confirmed.

NBC 5's Scott Gordon contributed to this report.