Our next cold front will push into North Texas on Thursday, bringing another round of thunderstorms to the region.

The day will start very warm, with morning temperatures near 70 degrees. High temperatures by Thursday afternoon will soar into the upper 80s to near 90. The heat and humidity will combine to generate plenty of instability for thunderstorms by the afternoon into the evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of North Texas included in a Level 2 risk for severe storms.

The main threats with these storms are large hail and damaging winds. While the tornado threat is low, it's not zero.

A break in the rain will arrive Friday, but another round of rain and storms arrives just in time for the start of the weekend. Rain totals could exceed 2" on Saturday. Stay tuned!