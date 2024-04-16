Shakira announces world tour with stops in Dallas, San Antonio

Grammy-winning Colombian superstar Shakira is bringing her world tour through North Texas later this year.

Shakira announced Tuesday the 12 U.S. cities and two Canadian cities being visited on the first leg of her world tour, which begins in North America on Nov. 2 in California and ends Dec. 15 in Detroit.

The tour will make two stops in Texas, including one on Nov. 16 in San Antonio and another on Nov. 17 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The tour is built around the March 22 release of Shakira's 12th album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry). The 17-track album is the singer-songwriter's first studio album in seven years.

Nov. 2 - Palm Desert, California -- Acrisure Arena

Nov. 7 - Phoenix, Arizona -- Footprint Center

Nov. 9 - Los Angeles, California -- KIA Forum

Nov. 16 - San Antonio, Texas -- Frost Bank Center

Nov. 17 - Dallas, Texas -- American Airlines Center

Nov. 20 - Miami, Florida -- Kaseya Center

Nov. 23 - Charlotte, North Carolina -- Spectrum Center

Nov. 25 - Washington, D.C. -- Capital One Arena

Nov. 30 - Toronto, Ontario -- Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 5 - Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

Dec. 8 - Boston, Massachusetts -- TD Garden

Dec. 10 - Montreal, Quebec -- Bell Centre

Dec. 14 - Chicago, Illinois -- United Center

Dec. 15 - Detroit, Michigan -- Little Caesars Arena

International dates are expected to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on April 22. Shakira's Wolfpack members who join before Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET can access a pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, April 19.

On April 12, Shakira performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California with DJ Bizarrap.