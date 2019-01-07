What to Know
Mesquite Police are trying to identify the suspect(s) involved in an early morning shooting on Sunday.
The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Franklin Dr. and injured a woman while she slept in her home.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers.
Police in Mesquite need help identifying the people responsible for an early morning shooting on Sunday, Jan. 6 that left one woman with serious injuries.
Police responded at about 1:50 a.m. to the 2600 block of Franklin Dr. for a drive-by shooting. Police said multiple gunshots were fired into three adjacent townhomes.
In one of the homes, a 46-year-old woman was struck in the head by gunfire while she was sleeping, police said.
The woman was rushed to a Dallas hospital and remains in serious condition, said police. Police said she was not the intended target of the shooting.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identifying and arrest of suspects involved. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS or the Mesquite Police Department.