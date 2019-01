A woman was shot while in a vehicle near downtown Dallas on southbound Interstate 35E early Monday morning, police said. She was hospitalized and her condition is unknown. (Published 35 minutes ago)

A woman was shot while in a vehicle near downtown Dallas on southbound Interstate 35E early Monday morning, police said. She was hospitalized and her condition is unknown.

It happened about 4:25 a.m. near the Commerce Street exit. Police were interviewing witnesses.

Delays are growing as police are investigating the scene.

