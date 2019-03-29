A woman was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle after she was checking her vehicle on Great Trinity Forest Way about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. The roadway was closed as police investigated. No other information was available. (Published 5 hours ago)

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they believe fatally struck a woman while checking her vehicle Thursday night on a roadway in Dallas, police said.

A 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was driving westbound at a high rate of speed about 8:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Great Trinity Forest Way, police said.

The car left the roadway and missed a tree on the northside of the road, police said. The car was disabled on the right shoulder with flat tires, police said.

When she exited the vehicle, she was struck by an unknown vehicle, whose driver did not stop and render aid, police said.

The woman's name has not been released.

The roadway was closed as police investigated. No other information was available.