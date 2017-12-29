Woman Attacked and Robbed Outside Nail Salon

A woman is asking for the public's help finding the person who attacked her outside a nail salon last week.
Surveillance video shows a man open a car door and start punching the woman sitting inside. She is an employee of Pur Nails and Spa in Old East Dallas and had just gotten off work.
The salon's owner and employees say crime in the area has gotten worse recently.
"It was just in the last few months, it started to get real bad. And then it got to the point where we feel like we needed to have a gun around here or something to protect ourselves, which we shouldn't have to feel like that at all," said salon employee Tianna Wilson.
Police say the attacker was wearing all black and has been known to loiter in the area. No arrests have been made, if you have any information please contact Dallas police.