Firefighters were called to the home on the 200 block of NW 14th Street at about 1:45 p.m. after heavy fire was reported in the home.



After the fire was put out, firefighters found the woman deceased in her room. No other injuries were reported.



The woman's cause of death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.