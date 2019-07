The crowd will be huge for the July 3 Kaboom Town festival, air show and fireworks display in Addison. Thousands will pack Addison Circle Park to enjoy the event but thousands more will party off-site at lively watching parties held at nearby restaurants, bars and even a brewery.

Our media partners at The Dallas Morning News have compiled a list of 20 different watch parties for all the pre- and post-fireworks festivities. Click here to see the list.