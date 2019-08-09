Well-Known Coriscana Horse Breeder Arrested: Sheriff

A well-known, award-winning Corsicana horse breeder was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to livestock on Thursday. (Published 31 minutes ago)

According to an email from the Navarro County Sheriff's Office, they were able to get an arrest warrant for Jennifer Stewart after investigating allegations of "starving horses."

Stewart's brother, who was outside the 'Royal Horse Farms' property on Friday, called the allegations false.

"She's been charged based on the whims of the sheriff's department based on half information," Steven Stewart said.

According to Steven Stewart, roughly 75-horses are currently on the property and with the exception of the two that are the subject of the investigation, none have been removed.

"The sheriff has taken pictures of all of our horses, gone through and found nothing," he said. "(We) always water, always feed, always taken care of."

Jennifer Stewart and the Royal Horse Farms have been Andalusian Breeder of the Year five times, according to their website.