Weatherford Woman Dies After Crash in Colleyville

A 73-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Colleyville Wednesday.

Colleyville police said the driver, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Merle Small, of Weatherford, was attempting to turn left onto Texas 26/Colleyville Boulevard from a private driveway, but turned in front of an oncoming SUV, who hit the driver.

Small was the only person inside the car at the time. She died while on the way to a local hospital.

A child passenger who was inside the SUV was also taken to a local hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The driver of the SUV was not seriously hurt.

All lanes of Colleyville Boulevard near Antwerp Drive were closed while police conducted their investigation.