Weatherford ISD Allows Campus Carry for Teachers, Staff

The Weatherford ISD Board of Trustees passed safety measures Monday that would allow teachers to carry a concealed weapon on school property.

Teachers and staff can voluntarily be apart of the program, which will have a process that includes a psychological review, fingerprinting, background check and administrative approval, district officials said. There is an extensive training component and an annual training requirement, district officials said. Participants will remain anonymous.

The program, called the Defender Program, will also provide classrooms with safes that will hold a safety vest, pepper spray and a trauma kit, district officials said.

Other components include:



-Trauma and intruder training for all staff.

-One Board Certified Behavioral Analyst, two Intervention Counselors, and an Intervention Teacher to support students’ social and emotional needs as a preventative measure.

-A School Safety Coordinator who will be specifically focused on safety plans and processes for the District.

-Training for students including safety drills and a “See Something; Say Something” training on situational awareness.

-The implementation of a district-wide character education program.