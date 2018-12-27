Search for Missing Boater Near Eagle Mountain Lake

One person was rescued and another remains missing after their boat capsized Thursday along the Trinity River in Tarrant County. (Published 2 hours ago)

One person was rescued and another remains missing after their boat capsized Thursday along the Trinity River in Tarrant County.

Rescue crews were dispatched before 2:30 p.m. to search the west fork of the Trinity River near Eagle Mountain Lake, officials said.

Initial reports indicated two people were on the boat before it capsized. One person was pulled from the water and the second person never resurfaced.

Searchers were seen using a drone and boats were deployed along the creek.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.