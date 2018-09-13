Botham Shem Jean, the 26-year-old Dallas resident killed by an off-duty Dallas police officer last week, will be memorialized Thursday at noon.

Jean's funeral at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ will be streamed live at the top of this page.

Jean was at home inside his apartment at the South Side Flats on Sept. 6 when, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, 30-year-old officer Amber Guyger entered his apartment believing it to be her own.

Dallas Police Offcer Amber Guyger, mugshot.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Guyger, who lives in the apartment beneath Jean, was returning home after a 15-hour shift with the Dallas Police Department when she, according to the arrest warrant affidavit, parked on the wrong floor. That mistake then led Guyger to enter the building on the wrong floor -- each parking level corresponds to the level where each resident lives -- and consequently entered the wrong apartment.

The affidavit said that when Guyger approached what she thought was her front door, the force of pushing her key into the lock opened the door -- which was slightly ajar. After entering the darkened apartment, Guyger told investigators she saw a silhouette move through the room and, believing she was being robbed, drew her weapon. Guyger said she gave commands that were ignored before firing, striking Jean twice according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

Only after beginning to provide first aid, while on the phone with 911, did Guyger realize she'd entered the wrong apartment, according to the affidavit.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics arrived and transported Jean to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Allison Jean and her son, Botham Jean.

Photo credit: Jean Family

Attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Jean's family, said the affidavit released by investigators earlier this week contradicts what neighbors said they heard that night.

"A witness heard pounding on the door prior to a gunshot, they heard someone, a woman's voice calling out 'let me in'. Shortly after that she heard gunshots followed by what she said was a booming male voice that she said 'oh my god why did you do that'," Merritt said.

Merritt added Jean had a red doormat outside his apartment door. "In fact, to ensure no one mistook his apartment the way this officer is claiming in this case, he went out and bought the biggest, brightest red rug and placed it right there at his doorstep."

Guyger, who has been charged with manslaughter in the case, is free after posting bond. Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said the case will be handed to a grand jury who will ultimately decide if manslaughter is the appropriate charge or if a more serious charge, such as murder, is warranted.

Photo credit: Jean Family

Jean grew up in the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia before attending college in Arkansas. He graduated in 2016 from Harding University, where he often led campus religious services as a student. He had worked for accounting firm PwC since graduating.

Jean's service will be held at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ in Richardson. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon.

The funeral will be streamed in the video player at the top of this page.