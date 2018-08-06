Watauga Homeowners Rally Against Apartments

Homeowners in Watauga are fighting a developer's plan to build apartments on vacant property near city hall. (Published 28 minutes ago)

The developer, SunScope, wants to build apartments, townhomes and retail shops on three plots of land near the intersection of Hightower Drive and Whitley Road.

But homeowners have posted signs in the area in big letters that say "NO REZONING TO APARTMENTS."

"This thing has grown a lot faster than we thought," said Neal Cooper, who recently moved to the nearby neighborhood.

City manager Andrea Gardner jumped at the chance to develop the land.

The apartment buildings could be four stories, which homeowners worried would tower over the nearby houses.

They worried the development could change the flavor of the neighborhood.

"You begin to worry about that many people put into a small location," said Andrew Neal, who moved to the city in 2003 with his wife and is now raising young children. "This project, saying we want to put several story apartments in a predominately single story neighborhood just seems really out of place."

Developers planned to meet with concerned residents Monday night.

Watauga's Planning and Zoning Commission was set to consider the zoning change Tuesday night. Homeowners said they planned to pack the meeting.

The developer did not return a phone call and email seeking comment.