Warren Buffett Buys Ebby Halliday Companies

Legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett is buying another legend – Dallas’ Ebby Halliday Companies. The acquisition was announced Monday at an Ebby Halliday company-wide meeting. Buffett’s HomeServices of America, which is an affiliate of his Berkshire Hathaway holding company, will acquire all three of Ebby’s real estate brands: Ebby Halliday, Dave Perry-Miller and Williams Trew Real Estate, Monday, May 21, 2018.

Ebby Halliday is one of the largest players in the DFW real estate market. The company had sales volume of more than $8 billion in 2017. It ranks 12th in the nation in sales volume.

The Ebby Halliday name is synonymous with real estate in North Texas. The company was founded in 1945 by Ebby Halliday herself. The onetime salesperson in a downtown Dallas department store went from selling “hats to houses.” The rest was history. Halliday built her business from a one-woman office to a real estate powerhouse. Halliday died in 2015 at the age of 104.

Terms of Monday’s deal were not announced. But the Ebby Halliday name will not disappear. The companies will continue to operate under their current brands.

