Cruz Perez has lived in his Frisco home for eight years. The retiree said he's never considered selling, but his interest was piqued when he got bombarded with offers to do so within the last month.

"It started about last month, really. By mail we started getting our first general offers, saying 'We'll buy your house as is. No questions asked.'" Perez said.

In that case, the postcard came from an investor. But Perez also received phone calls from real estate agents, which the Collin County Association of Realtors said isn't out of the norm.

"We don't have as many listings on the market. And when we don't have enough listings and we have a lot of buyers, then of course realtors are going to start to say, 'Hey, how can I gather up another listing. Because I have a buyer who's going to be interested in this particular house,'" said association president Melissa Hailey.

Hailey said it is something they’re seeing, especially as the busy summer months approach. She said it’s crucial to know who you’re talking with.

"It could just be a home investor, a random person who wants to buy a property, and they're not licensed. They're not following the same rules that a realtor would follow," Hailey said.

In some cases, realtors do use call services to cold call homeowners in neighborhoods they're familiar with or where a client hopes to buy.

Before speaking with someone, Hailey said it's important to ask how much experience an agent has and how familiar they are with a community. It's also key to ensure they're licensed.

"Especially before you invite someone into your home to have a conversation with you, make sure they're licensed and be sure you're comfortable with that,” Hailey said.

It's a matter of safety.

Hailey recommended reaching out to the Texas Real Estate Commission or the Texas Association of Realtors for anyone who's unsure they're working with a licensed and reputable agent.