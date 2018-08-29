More than 17,000 new apartments are planning to open their doors in DFW this year. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Vision 2020: What Will the North Texas Apartment Scene Look Like

Apartments in North Texas look a lot different than they did say 10… 20 years ago.

Many have started to provide elaborate fitness centers, roof-top pools with private cabanas, and dog spas.

At Ascent Victory Park, residents have their own golf-simulator.

At the Case Building in Deep Ellum, residents have their own bar inside the apartment.

“Obviously within the last few years with all the new builds and construction in DFW, it has become competitive to offer all the services,” said Glori Regan, who oversees the Case Building in Deep Ellum.

More than 17,000 new apartments are planning to open their doors in DFW this year, according to a new report by Yardi Systems. That’s right behind New York City.

Rogers Healy, a realtor in North Texas, has been involved in the apartment scene in DFW for about 20 years now.

Breaking Roy Oliver Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

“Really over the past 5 or 6 years it’s taken off. It’s skyrocketed,” Healy said.

Around 400 people move to North Texas every day.

Regan said to attract potential renters, it’s about providing a place where people can live, work, and play.

Deadly Mass Shooting at Jacksonville Video Game Tournament

Three people are dead, including the suspect, after a mass shooting at a "Madden '19" video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. (Published Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018)

“Everybody wants to move to a building that’s convenient to their work, a building that provides amenities where they can do their work, and provides social activities and makes their life easy,” said Regan.

She also said good customer service is important.

“People want to come home and feel like they’re at home and that they’re a part of something,” said Regan.

Monthly rent for apartments at the Case Building range between $1,400 and $3,700.

In the future, Regan said they will have to keep their buildings up to date with whatever is new and upcoming.

“As things develop and new things hit the market, you have to have your finger on the pulse of what those things are,” she said.