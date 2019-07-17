Jurors in the Tarrant County capital murder trial of a popular rapper on Wednesday heard from the victim's roommate who testified he was set up by his own girlfriend. (Published 43 minutes ago)

Victim in Rapper's Murder Trial Testifies His Girlfriend Set Him Up

The artist, Taymor McIntyre, is better known as Tay-K 47.

He's charged with participating in a robbery and murder during a home invasion in Mansfield three years ago.

The house belonged to Zac Beloate who was 17-years-old then and living with several roomates.

One of them, 21-year-old Ethan Walker, was shot and killed.

Beloate, who was hit in the head with brass knuckles and shot in his shoulder, said his girlfriend at the time organized a group of young criminals to rob him.

He said she and a few of her friends were with him when the gunmen burst in.

"As soon as they hit the front door, and they came to my room, they (the girls) literally stepped out of the way and let them walk past," he said. "Obviously I was set up and I knew it from that point on."

The girlfriend was arrested but because she was 15 at the time, her case was handled in juvenile court and the records are not publicly available.

Beloate is now 20-years-old and working as a plumber.

Also Wednesday, jurors watched a videotaped interview with McIntyre that police recorded soon after his arrest.

At first he denied being involved in the robbery but later admitted being in the house.

"I waited for everyone to go inside and then I went in," he said.

McIntyre was 16-years-old at the time. Now 19, he has pleaded guilty to robbery but insists he is innocent of capital murder.

Prosecutors acknowledge he was not the triggerman but is guilty because he knew his co-defendants were armed and should have anticipated someone would be killed.

If convicted of capital murder, McIntyre faces 40 years in prison.

He was the focus of a nationwide manhunt after he released to home confinement, cut off his ankle monitor, and ran.

He was captured a few months later in New Jersey.

A member of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force on Wednesday testified about McIntyre's arrest at an apartment.

After his arrest, McIntyre claimed he had swallowed a bottle of pills and was taken to the hospital.

Doctors determined he was fine but as he was about to be released, he claimed he was hearing voices, said George Gyure, a New Jersey investigator.

McIntyre was then admitted to a psychiatric hospital for a day before going to jail and eventually being transferred back to Tarrant County.

While on the run, he recorded a rap video that has been viewed 174 million times on YouTube.