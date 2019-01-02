The man shot and killed outside a Fort Worth gas station during an argument New Year's Day has been identified.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 46-year-old Axel Rosado.

Witnesses to the shooting said two men, one of whom was Rosado, were arguing at about 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a Shell station on the 3300 block of Cherry Lane when the other man pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Rosado was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he later died.

Man Fatally Shot in Argument at Gas Station: PD

Homicide detectives are continuing to search for a suspect and no arrests have been made.

Police have not said what the men were arguing about before the shooting.