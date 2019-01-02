Victim Identified in Fatal New Year's Day Shell Station Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Victim Identified in Fatal New Year's Day Shell Station Shooting

Published 32 minutes ago

    Victim Identified in Fatal New Year's Day Shell Station Shooting

    The man shot and killed outside a Fort Worth gas station during an argument New Year's Day has been identified.

    The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 46-year-old Axel Rosado.

    Witnesses to the shooting said two men, one of whom was Rosado, were arguing at about 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a Shell station on the 3300 block of Cherry Lane when the other man pulled out a gun and began shooting.

    Rosado was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he later died.

    Homicide detectives are continuing to search for a suspect and no arrests have been made.

    Police have not said what the men were arguing about before the shooting.

      

