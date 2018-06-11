Vice President Mike Pence to Attend Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Vice President Mike Pence to Attend Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas

Pence will address the convention at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 13

By Julian Esparza

Published 36 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    File photo of Vice President Mike Pence.

    Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to address the Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas on Wednesday, June 13.

    "We are excited to announce Vice President Mike Pence will be attending this year's SBC annual meeting to express appreciation to Southern Baptists for the contributions we make to the moral fabric of our nation," Southern Baptist Convention President Steve Gaines said.

    The convention is being held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Strict security measures will be in place for the Vice President's visit. Guns, backpacks, knives, and tools are among the banned items at the convention

    Doors open at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and the Vice President will speak to the crowd at 11 a.m.

