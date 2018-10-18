A Carrollton neighborhood has some unwanted guests as an empty field becomes a 'wild kingdom' of rodents and other animals and those who live there say one neighbor is to blame. (Published 2 hours ago)

A strip of land along the Kansas City Southern Railway tracks in Carrollton is a field of dreams, if you're a rodent.

"We've had problems before, but it's never been this bad," said homeowner Mary Pietrezak. "This is horrible!"

Since March, homeowners in the area said they've noticed a problem with mice, rats, and mosquitoes. They blame it on an overgrown field that runs along the tracks owned by the railroad.

"The grass is incredibly overgrown," said Georgia Rutherford, whose yard is next to the field. "We've had so many issues with mice and rats on our property."

Rutherford said she's been calling the railroad every Monday to mow the field, but nothing has happened. Pietrezak said her husband has been hunting rodents. "In the last year, he's probably killed 20 or 25 rats in our backyard."

NBC 5 reached out to the railroad, which sent a statement reading:

"The Kansas City Southern Railway Company engineering team is developing a comprehensive plan for cutting trackside vegetation in the Dallas metro area, including communities like Carrollton. Rainfall continues to be a factor in how quickly the matter can be addressed, even washing out the track in some areas. Nonetheless, equipment has been moved in to address the issue. It is anticipated that it can be addressed within a few weeks."