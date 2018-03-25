UT System Building Imploded in Downtown Austin

In a matter of seconds, a downtown Austin building was taken down in a planned implosion.

Streets were blocked off Sunday morning to bring down the University of Texas System's Ashbel Smith Hall on Colorado Street in Austin.

Given the recent events of package bombs in the city the company performing the operation wanted people to know the boom was part of their plan to bring the building down.

The demolition of the building will make way for a 36-story office building, according to KXAN.

Austin Fire Department officials posted on social media it should take six to eight weeks to clear the rubble from the site.