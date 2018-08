The United States Postal Service is hoping to make getting your passport a little easier.

The postal service will be hosting multiple passport fairs across North Texas which are listed below.

Garland Main Post Office on Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carrollton Rosemeade Station on Aug. 11 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

Paris Post Office on Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.



For more information on what you need to bring when getting a passport and how to get a passport, click here.