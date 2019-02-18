UNT Set To Acquire Properties, Possibly By Eminent Domain

The UNT Systems Board of Regents has approved the acquisition of four privately owned properties on Avenue C through the use of eminent domain, if necessary, Monday, February 18, 2019.

The decision came last week with a focus on supporting the "continuing growth of the university," according to a university statement sent to NBC 5.

Among the businesses in the cross-hairs is the New York Sub Hub, which has been family owned for four decades.

"It just seems a little unfair that we are a successful small business in Denton that prides itself in being a small business and they can just come in and say 'you are going to have to find somewhere else,'" Owner Hunter Christiansen said.

Christiansen said he has no plans to sell his business and property and has so far had no dialogue with the university.