UNT Set To Acquire Properties, Possibly By Eminent Domain

The UNT Systems Board of Regents has approved the acquisition of four privately owned properties on Avenue C through the use of eminent domain, if necessary.
The decision came last week with a focus on supporting the "continuing growth of the university," according to a university statement sent to NBC 5.
Among the businesses in the cross-hairs is the New York Sub Hub, which has been family owned for four decades.
"It just seems a little unfair that we are a successful small business in Denton that prides itself in being a small business and they can just come in and say 'you are going to have to find somewhere else,'" Owner Hunter Christiansen said.
Christiansen said he has no plans to sell his business and property and has so far had no dialogue with the university.
In a statement UNT said in part:
The UNT System Board of Regent’s decision regarding the use of eminent domain was made to support the continuing growth of the university. The university will continue to work with the businesses in the hopes of reaching a market based solution. The 2013 UNT master plan included these areas next to campus as part of an extended growth plan so this is a well-known initiative.